Carlos Santana -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), with more than one hit 10 times (19.6%).

He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 25 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings