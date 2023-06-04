Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), with more than one hit 10 times (19.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Mikolas (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th.
