Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Joe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.
  • He has homered in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 30.6% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (21 of 49), with two or more runs seven times (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 27
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Mikolas (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.