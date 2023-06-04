Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 36 hits, batting .235 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 128th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 30th in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 26 of 48 games this season (54.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 6% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has an RBI in 18 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (16 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

