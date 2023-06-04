Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 36 hits, batting .235 this season with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 128th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 30th in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 26 of 48 games this season (54.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 18 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (16 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.