The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .268.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven home a run in seven games this season (14.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least once 18 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
20 GP 28
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th.
