Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .232 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 24.5% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 28 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

