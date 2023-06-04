The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen at PNC Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 11:35 AM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 11:35 AM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 57 games with a total.

The Pirates are 6-2-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 16-14 13-14 17-13 20-21 10-6

