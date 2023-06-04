Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 56 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 252 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.340 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Giants L 14-4 Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Johan Oviedo John Brebbia 5/31/2023 Giants W 9-4 Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Home Roansy Contreras Jack Flaherty 6/3/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Luis Ortiz Jordan Montgomery 6/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics - Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics - Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics - Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets - Home Luis Ortiz Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets - Home Rich Hill Kodai Senga

