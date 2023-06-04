Ke'Bryan Hayes takes a two-game homer streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (30-27) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday, at PNC Park.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-1) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-5).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-5, 4.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 11 games this season, the 43-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.

Hill enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.75, a 3.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.292.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5).

Miles Mikolas vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 252 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .247 for the campaign with 56 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with a double, a triple and two RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

