Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Marcano has had a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (17.1%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
