The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Marcano has had a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (17.1%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 20 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings