Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.488) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 74.5% of his games this season (41 of 55), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (82.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (31.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (44.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (0-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.