After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.488) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 74.5% of his games this season (41 of 55), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.

In six games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 26 GP 29 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

