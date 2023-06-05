On Monday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .234 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Santana has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this season (59.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven home a run in 19 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 17 of 52 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 25 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings