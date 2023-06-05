The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 46th in slugging.

In 52.0% of his 50 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Joe has an RBI in 15 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 27 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings