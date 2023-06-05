The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .274.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 28 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Bae has had an RBI in eight games this year (16.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (36.7%), including seven multi-run games (14.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
21 GP 28
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
