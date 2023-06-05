Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .242 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes is batting .450 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (34 of 54), with more than one hit 15 times (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
