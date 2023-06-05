Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .242 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes is batting .450 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (34 of 54), with more than one hit 15 times (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 28 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

