Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .273 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias is batting .262 with two doubles and six walks.
- In seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), Mathias has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this year.
- In three games this year, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.167
|AVG
|.364
|.211
|OBP
|.481
|.222
|SLG
|.409
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.37, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
