Monday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (31-27) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (12-49) at 7:05 PM ET on June 5. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Pirates, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-4) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Pirates vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have won six of their last eight games against the spread.

This season, the Pirates have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -185 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 254 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Pirates Schedule