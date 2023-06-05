Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics will attempt to beat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Athletics have +155 odds to upset. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -190 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Pirates as the favorite once.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have six wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have compiled an 8-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

In the 58 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-29-1).

The Pirates have put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-13 16-14 14-14 17-13 21-21 10-6

