The Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics will play on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Bryan Reynolds and Brent Rooker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Pirates vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 56 total home runs.

Pittsburgh is 14th in baseball, slugging .408.

The Pirates are 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in runs scored with 254 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates are 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

Pirates hitters strike out 8.5 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.332).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates are sending Johan Oviedo (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Oviedo has registered four quality starts this season.

Oviedo is looking to record his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Johan Oviedo John Brebbia 5/31/2023 Giants W 9-4 Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Home Roansy Contreras Jack Flaherty 6/3/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Luis Ortiz Jordan Montgomery 6/4/2023 Cardinals W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics - Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics - Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics - Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets - Home Luis Ortiz Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets - Home Rich Hill Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Johan Oviedo Carlos Carrasco

