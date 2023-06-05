Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (31-27) match up with Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (12-49) in the series opener at PNC Park on Monday, June 5. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +150. Pittsburgh is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +105 odds). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Pirates vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.50 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.37 ERA)

Pirates vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Pirates have not played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 64.9% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 12 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won seven of 37 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +750 - 4th

