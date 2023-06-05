Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds, Esteury Ruiz and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Oviedo Stats

Johan Oviedo (3-4) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 68th in WHIP (1.552), and 44th in K/9 (8.2).

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 30 4.1 3 1 1 5 5 vs. Rangers May. 24 5.2 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 6.0 2 1 1 7 3 at Orioles May. 12 5.0 4 1 1 3 5 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 5.0 10 7 6 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Johan Oviedo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .282/.336/.488 so far this season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, eight home runs, 28 walks and 21 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .272/.368/.444 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 25 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He's slashed .268/.331/.349 on the season.

Ruiz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.