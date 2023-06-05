On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .263.

In 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 10.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has had an RBI in 10 games this year (20.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings