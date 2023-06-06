Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (25.0%).
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.69 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
