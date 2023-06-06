Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (25.0%).

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 28 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

