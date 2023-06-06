The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (.241 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has four doubles and eight walks while batting .184.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 16 of 34 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.

In seven games this year, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven games this season (20.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 18 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings