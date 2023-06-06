Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (.241 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has four doubles and eight walks while batting .184.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 16 of 34 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.
- In seven games this year, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven games this season (20.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.69).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-6) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.
