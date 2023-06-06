Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on June 6, 2023
The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Elder Stats
- The Braves' Bryce Elder (3-0) will make his 12th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- The 24-year-old's 1.92 ERA ranks first, 1.157 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 78 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He has a .331/.407/.564 slash line so far this year.
- Acuna has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 43 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .232/.361/.518 slash line on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 52 hits with four doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .231/.324/.538 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 40 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .213/.284/.404 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.