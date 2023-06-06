Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, five walks and nine RBI), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 44th in slugging.
- In 41 of 56 games this year (73.2%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 21 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 56 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (82.8%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (31.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (44.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.69 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-6) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.