Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • In 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
  • In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Joe has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 21 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 27
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
