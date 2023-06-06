Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 21 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 27 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

