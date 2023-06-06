Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
