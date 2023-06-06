Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 37 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .236 with 18 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 120th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 17 games this year (34.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 24 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

