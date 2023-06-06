Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .275.
- Bae has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), with multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (16.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.0%).
- In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (10.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.69 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
