Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .242 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.
- In 63.6% of his 55 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in four games this season (7.3%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this year (23 of 55), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.69 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together an 8.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
