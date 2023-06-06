Tuesday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-27) and the Oakland Athletics (12-50) clashing at PNC Park (on June 6) at 7:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Pirates.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (7-1) for the Pirates and James Kaprielian (0-6) for the Athletics.

Pirates vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Pirates have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Pirates have been favored 13 times and won nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has not been bigger favorites this season than the -275 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Pittsburgh has scored 259 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule