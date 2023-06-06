Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Mitch Keller, who gets the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Athletics are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Pirates (-250). An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Pirates vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -250 +200 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Pirates are 5-3-0 against the spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 69.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-4).

Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-29-2).

The Pirates have gone 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-13 16-14 14-14 18-13 21-21 11-6

