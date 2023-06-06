Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see James Kaprielian at the rubber for the Oakland Athletics in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB play with 56 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Pittsburgh's .406 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (259 total runs).

The Pirates rank 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

Pirates hitters strike out 8.5 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.332).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Keller heads into the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller will try to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Giants W 9-4 Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Home Roansy Contreras Jack Flaherty 6/3/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Luis Ortiz Jordan Montgomery 6/4/2023 Cardinals W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics - Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics - Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets - Home Luis Ortiz Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets - Home Rich Hill Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Johan Oviedo Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon

