Oakland Athletics (12-50) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-27) at PNC Park on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Esteury Ruiz will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (7-1, 3.25 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-6, 8.12 ERA)

Pirates vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 13 games this season and won nine (69.2%) of those contests.

The Pirates have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 12, or 20%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Tucupita Marcano 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

