Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Marcano has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (27.8%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.69 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-6) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
