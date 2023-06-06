The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Marcano has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 20 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings