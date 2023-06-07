The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 49 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 32 of 53 games this year (60.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 16 games this year (30.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (43.4%), including six games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 28 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings