Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 42 of 57 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (24.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 25 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (82.8%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (31.0%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (44.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.59).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Harris makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 26-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- In three appearances this season, he has a 6.97 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .194 against him.
