Carlos Santana -- batting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on June 7 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .230 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.7%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven home a run in 19 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 17 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 25 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings