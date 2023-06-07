Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Santana -- batting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on June 7 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .230 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.7%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven home a run in 19 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 17 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (3.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.59 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (most in the league).
- Harris gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old left-hander has three appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In three appearances this season, he has compiled a 6.97 ERA and averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .194 against him.
