The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (43) this season while batting .256 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Joe has had a hit in 28 of 52 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (16 of 52), with two or more RBI three times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.5%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 27 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

