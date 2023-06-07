The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .310 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Delay has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), with multiple hits six times (26.1%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In six games this season (26.1%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .346 AVG .375 .414 OBP .407 .385 SLG .708 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings