Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .310 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Delay has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), with multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In six games this season (26.1%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.346
|AVG
|.375
|.414
|OBP
|.407
|.385
|SLG
|.708
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.59 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Harris will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 26-year-old left-hander has three appearances in relief this season.
- In his three games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .194 against him. He has a 6.97 ERA and averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
