The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .242.
  • Hayes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Hayes has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.
  • Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.7%).
  • In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
28 GP 28
19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.59 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
  • Harris gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw has three appearances in relief this season.
  • In three games this season, he has a 6.97 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .194 against him.
