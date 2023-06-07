Mark Mathias -- batting .235 with a double and five walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on June 7 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

  • Mathias has two doubles and eight walks while batting .267.
  • This season, Mathias has posted at least one hit in eight of 18 games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Mathias has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three games this year (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
.167 AVG .364
.211 OBP .481
.222 SLG .409
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 4/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.59 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Harris takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw has pitched in relief three times this season.
  • In three games this season, he has compiled a 6.97 ERA and averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .194 against him.
