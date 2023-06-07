Mark Mathias -- batting .235 with a double and five walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on June 7 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias has two doubles and eight walks while batting .267.

This season, Mathias has posted at least one hit in eight of 18 games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Mathias has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three games this year (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .167 AVG .364 .211 OBP .481 .222 SLG .409 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

