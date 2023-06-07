Wednesday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28) and the Oakland Athletics (13-50) facing off at PNC Park (on June 7) at 12:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Pirates.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-4) to the mound, while Hogan Harris will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Pirates vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

This season Pittsburgh has won two of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Pittsburgh has scored 261 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule