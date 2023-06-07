Hogan Harris will start for the Oakland Athletics aiming to shut down Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in baseball with 56 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Pittsburgh's .403 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

Pittsburgh ranks 20th in runs scored with 261 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates' .324 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

Pirates hitters strike out 8.4 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.347).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Roansy Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Contreras is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.

Contreras enters this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Home Roansy Contreras Jack Flaherty 6/3/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Luis Ortiz Jordan Montgomery 6/4/2023 Cardinals W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics - Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets - Home Luis Ortiz Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets - Home Rich Hill Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Johan Oviedo Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Roansy Contreras Drew Smyly

