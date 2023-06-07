The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28) host the Oakland Athletics (13-50) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-4) to the mound, while Hogan Harris will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Pirates vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.82 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (0-0, 6.97 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

The Pirates' Contreras (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.82, a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.411.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Contreras has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

Harris will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.

The 26-year-old southpaw is making his MLB debut.

He has a 6.97 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .194 against him over his three appearances this season.

