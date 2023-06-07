Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on June 7 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .262 with six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with at least two hits 11 times (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22.0% of his games this year (11 of 50), with two or more runs five times (10.0%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.59 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Harris will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 26-year-old left-hander has three appearances in relief this season.
- In his three games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .194 against him. He has a 6.97 ERA and averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
