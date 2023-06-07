Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on June 7 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .262 with six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with at least two hits 11 times (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22.0% of his games this year (11 of 50), with two or more runs five times (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings