Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) against the Seattle Mariners (30-31) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:38 PM on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-2) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (4-3) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Angels vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Angels vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Angels Performance Insights

The Angels have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Angels are 4-4-0 against the spread.

This season, the Angels have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Los Angeles has won 20 of its 36 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Angels.

Los Angeles has scored 308 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners' ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (35%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (265 total), Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have the 10th-best ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 3 @ Astros L 9-6 Patrick Sandoval vs Cristian Javier June 4 @ Astros W 2-1 Griffin Canning vs J.P. France June 6 Cubs W 7-4 Tyler Anderson vs Hayden Wesneski June 7 Cubs W 6-2 Jaime Barria vs Jameson Taillon June 8 Cubs W 3-1 Reid Detmers vs Drew Smyly June 9 Mariners - Shohei Ohtani vs Luis Castillo June 10 Mariners - Patrick Sandoval vs Bryan Woo June 11 Mariners - Griffin Canning vs Bryce Miller June 12 @ Rangers - Tyler Anderson vs Dane Dunning June 13 @ Rangers - Jaime Barria vs Jon Gray June 14 @ Rangers - Reid Detmers vs Andrew Heaney

Mariners Schedule