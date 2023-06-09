The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .176 with four doubles and eight walks.

This season, Hedges has totaled at least one hit in 16 of 35 games (45.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 35 games this year.

In seven games this year, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1

