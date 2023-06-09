Bryan Reynolds -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 74.1% of his games this season (43 of 58), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 of 58 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3

