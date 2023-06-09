On Friday, Carlos Santana (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 15 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .226.

Santana has had a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven home a run in 19 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (18 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings