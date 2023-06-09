Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 37 hits, batting .230 this season with 18 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 132nd in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (15.7%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (15.7%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), with more than one RBI in six of them (11.8%).
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
