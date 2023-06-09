The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 37 hits, batting .230 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

He ranks 132nd in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (15.7%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (15.7%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), with more than one RBI in six of them (11.8%).

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings